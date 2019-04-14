South Edmonton crash claims the life of 24-year-old man

A 24-year-old man is dead after a crash early Saturday in south Edmonton.

In a release, Edmonton police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of 41 Avenue S.W. and Highway 2.

Police were told that a 2008 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on the Highway 2 off-ramp at 41 Avenue S.W. when it reportedly didn’t stop for a red light at the intersection and hit a 2009 Kia Rio that was heading east on 41 Avenue S.W.

EMS treated and transported three people in the Kia to hospital where a 24-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead. The other occupants, a 50-year-old man driving the Kia suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a second 24-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMS.

The 28-year-old male driver of the Jeep Wrangler reportedly wasn’t injured.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the collision.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.