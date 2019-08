Teen charged with assault after alleged aerosol spray attack at St. John’s regatta

A teenager has been charged with assault after he allegedly sprayed people with a substance from an aerosol can at Wednesday’s Royal St. John’s Regatta.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Thursday in a media release that a 15-year-old is facing five counts including assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and breaching a court order.

Police say the assault may have affected multiple people, but they did not say what substance was inside the aerosol can.

The teenager was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

The sporting event on Quidi Vidi Lake draws big crowds every year in Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city.