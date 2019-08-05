Crime
August 5, 2019 3:39 pm

Arrest warrants issued for U.S. pair charged with bomb threat at St. John’s airport

By Staff The Canadian Press

Arrest warrants have been issued for Sharyn Richardson, 42, and Hepzibah Nanna, 29, after they failed to appear in court in St. John's, N.L.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office
A A

Arrest warrants have been issued for two American women who failed to appear in St. John’s court last week after being charged with publishing a false bomb threat and defamatory statements on Twitter in June.

Hepzibah Nanna of Maryland, a self-described evangelist and online preacher, and her companion, Sharyn Richardson of Texas, did not appear in provincial court on Aug. 2 after being released on bail following their June 14 arrests.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Bogus 2018 bomb threat leads to mischief charges for Winnipeg man

Nanna, 29, and Richardson, 42, were arrested in St. John’s and face criminal charges for conveying a false bomb threat on Twitter with intent to alarm the St. John’s International Airport Authority.

They are also charged with publishing defamatory statements and obstructing a police officer in his duty.

Two days before their August court date in St. John’s, the pair were charged in Texas with resisting arrest, search or transport. Richardson was also charged with violating a protective order, according to public records from the Williamson County sheriff’s office.

WATCH (June 18, 2019): Students and staff evacuated after bomb threats to four Toronto post-secondary schools

Nanna has published several books about her religion and said in June that she was in St. John’s on a mission from God, saying she performed “street ministry” and prayed for sick people.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arrest Warrant
Bail
Bomb Threat
Crime
Hepzibah
Sharyn Richardson
Sheriff
St. John's
St. John's International Airport
Texas
Warrant
Williamson County

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.