Bogus 2018 bomb threat leads to mischief charges for Winnipeg man

A Winnipeg man is facing public mischief charges in connection with a bomb threat in the Morden/Winkler area back in October of last year.

RCMP said the incident happened on the morning of October 19, when the manager of an energy company told them one of his employees heard another employee threaten to bomb a local pipeline.

Police shut down the pipeline and sent the Explosive Disposal Unit in to investigate, but ultimately no bomb was located.

After an in-depth investigation, police determined that the employee who reported the threat to his manager made a false allegation.

Ryan Fullerton, 37, was charged July 7 with public mischief and two counts of mischief over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in Morden court Aug. 13.

