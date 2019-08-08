Violent ‘The Hunt’ movie ads pulled following U.S. mass shootings

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Universal and Blumhouse Productions have received a large amount of backlash after releasing a graphic and politically divisive trailer for the upcoming American satire/thriller film, The Hunt.

The trailer took a deep dive into the premise of the movie and revealed that “the hunt” is a sport played by individuals with left-wing political views, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the sport, the “elites” kidnap 12 right-wing individuals — who they call “deplorables” — typically from the Southern states, and trap them in a place called “the manor,” where they are later murdered by the hunters with automatic weapons.

The violent clip for The Hunt dropped following the horrific mass shootings which took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio last weekend which left at least 31 dead.

@UniversalPics Your disgusting movie 'The Hunt' will be boycotted due it's insensitive and violence inducing content. People are still mourning deaths from shootings committed by crazed individuals, not much different than your movie! #BoycottTheHunt — Trump Hardcore (@navyChiefalways) August 8, 2019

An abundance of angered viewers took to social media to chastise the film companies for their timing in releasing the “insensitive” content.

As a result of the controversy, Universal has pulled the latest trailer from all platforms, leaving only the original in its place alongside a happy-go-lucky teaser.

Betty Gilpin (Glow) stars in the Craig Zobel-directed film as Crystal, who leads the team of prey through the manor while trying to stay alive and fight back against the elites.

In contrast, Hilary Swank serves as the lead antagonist, who in the first official trailer for The Hunt is suggested to be the mastermind behind the so-called sport.

“Your idea is incredible,” says one of the characters to Swank’s. “I can’t argue with that,” she replies. “We pay for everything, so this country belongs to us.” “It’s just business,” adds the male character. “Hunting human beings for sport.” “They’re not human beings…” concludes Swank’s character with a laugh, suggesting that people with different political views are not human.

“So it’s true,” says Gilpin’s character in another scene, “We’re being hunted.”

The Hunt also stars Emma Roberts, Ike Barinholtz and Justin Hartley among others.

Regardless of their political agenda, liberal or conservative, thousands of exasperated individuals flocked to social media platforms to share their opinions on the “disgusting” film.

Many cited that it was “inappropriate” and could potentially fuel more mass shootings in the U.S.

Here’s what some angered Twitter users had to say:

#TheHunt is the most disgusting and terrifying thing I have ever heard. You yell about gun control and then release a movie about shooting people who are against your views. Open up your eyes people. God help us all. — Peyton (@PFlowerpetal) August 8, 2019

Universal is releasing a horrific movie about hunting down people called The Hunt. They pulled the ads but they have not stopped its release. Absolutely irresponsible movie and fosters hate and killing of people who don’t believe the same as the hunters. Hollywood be shamed. — Linda valdivia (@Lindavaldivia3) August 7, 2019

Why would one think its a good idea to have a film about hunting down someone who doesn't agree with them politically? The left blames Trump for violence then spends millions to normalize the killing of people based on politics tim young#thehunt #bringitonlibtards — Miss Hilly (@HillyTrumpeteer) August 8, 2019

Universal is releasing a movie next month called “The Hunt” that depicts Trump supporters being hunted down like animals. That is BEYOND sick. But can you imagine the outrage if this movie was about hunting liberals instead? They would probably commit another mass shooting. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) August 7, 2019

Global News has reached out to representatives of both Universal and Blumhouse Productions for further comment regarding their decision and following actions.

The Hunt hits cinemas across Canada on Sept. 27.

Additional information and ticket details can be found on the film’s official website.

Watch the first official trailer for The Hunt above.

