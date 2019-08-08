Cowboys Stampede tent now home to free roller skate parties
Once the home to the Cowboys Music Festival, a parking lot in Victoria Park is now host to free roller skating parties for the month of August.
The parties are held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Wednesday at the tent, which is located at 314 12 Avenue S.E.
Hosted by Calgary Roller Skate and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), the weekly gatherings have live DJ performances and food trucks.
Admission to the family-friendly parties is free. Skate rentals (both Inline and quad) are available for $10 to $15 an hour.
According to Calgary Roller Skate the parking lot is “newly paved and smooth to skate on.”
Protective gear is encouraged but not mandatory.
View this post on Instagram
Tganks to everyone who came!!! 😀❤ Summer Outdoor Roller Skate Party at the BIG BIG TENT every Wednesday in August. 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. This is a free event (no cover)! Quad and inline skate rentals. $10 quad or inline skates // $15 for premium Seba and Roller Blade provided by our good friends @alieninlineskating IMPORTANT NOTE: this is asphalt and not a traditional rink surface. It's not mandatory but are encouraging protective gear. There is a covered tent so we can skate rain or shine!! The tent isn't just big but BIG BIG!!! :D Dj Creole @reycreole and DJ Ms. Clarity @mc.odono from Roll Out Skate Festival will be playing the tunes for us. Location is where the Cowboy's tent was for Stampede (321 11 Avenue SE). Hope to see you there! 😀 #BigBigTent #yyctoday #yynews #calgqrynews #calgaryrollerskate #yycrollerskate #yycrollerskater #yycrollerdance #yycrollerdancer #yycevents #yyckids #yycfun #thingstodoyyc #thingstodoinyyc #datenightyyc #yycwednesday #yycadults #yyccouples #yyc #calgary #calgaryevents #yycwknd #yycwednesdays #yycweekend #yychiphop #yycdance #yycfitness #yycdowntown #yycevents #calgaryevents #bigbigtent #yycfamily
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.