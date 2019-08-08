Cowboys Stampede tent now home to free roller skate parties

Once the home to the Cowboys Music Festival, a parking lot in Victoria Park is now host to free roller skating parties for the month of August.

The parties are held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Wednesday at the tent, which is located at 314 12 Avenue S.E.

Hosted by Calgary Roller Skate and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), the weekly gatherings have live DJ performances and food trucks.

Rollin’ around at the #BigBigTent thanks to Calgary Roller Skate! pic.twitter.com/eOH12Su8PT — CMLC (@CalgaryMLC) August 8, 2019

Admission to the family-friendly parties is free. Skate rentals (both Inline and quad) are available for $10 to $15 an hour.

According to Calgary Roller Skate the parking lot is “newly paved and smooth to skate on.”

Protective gear is encouraged but not mandatory.