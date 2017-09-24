Lloyds Recreation in Calgary to close its doors

Lloyds Recreation has announced that it will close for good in early 2018.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers over the last 53 years,” reads a message posted on the business’ website. “Lloyds Recreation will be permanently closing. Our last public skating session will run Sunday, Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.”

The website did not give a reason for the closure however a post on Lloyds Facebook page said the owner passed away and the building was sold.