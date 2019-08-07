Children playing with lighter caused $650K west Edmonton house fire: police

Edmonton police say two children admitted to accidentally starting a fire that caused significant damage to an under-construction home — and nearby property — in Edgemont.

The fire broke out at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday on Eifert Crescent, and thick, black smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews arrived on scene within six minutes to a fully-involved fire at a home under construction. The two-storey attached home, which appeared to have been framed but did not yet have shingles or windows, was quickly consumed by flames.

No injuries were reported.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services determined the fire was suspicious and contacted police to help investigate.

Officers spoke with neighbours and found out that two children were seen playing in the house just before the fire.

“EPS and EFRS investigators located the children and their parents nearby, and the children admitted that they were playing in the home with a lighter when they accidentially lit a fire,” a news release from police on Wednesday said.

Still, Edmonton police have deemed the fire non-criminal in nature.

“The children will not be identified,” EPS said. “The EPS and EFRS will be working with the children and their families to educate them on fire safety.”

Damage is estimated to be about $650,000 since multiple properties (five nearby homes and two vehicles) were affected by heat and ash.

