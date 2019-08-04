Under-construction home in west Edmonton goes up in flames
An under-construction home went up in flames Sunday afternoon in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Edgemont.
The fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. on Eifert Crescent, and thick, black smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.
Firefighters responded from Station 19 — the closest fire hall, located six kilometres away in Callingwood — as well from Station 24 in Terwillegar and Station 29 in Lewis Farms.
Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews arrived on scene within six minutes to a fully involved fire at a home under construction.
The two-story attached home, which appeared to have been framed but did not yet have shingles or windows, was quickly consumed by flames.
The house collapsed in on itself within a few minutes as crews arrived.
Between 25 and 30 firefighters were on scene, and the fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.
There were no injuries reported, and fire investigators were called in to determine what sparked the blaze.
