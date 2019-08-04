Canada
August 4, 2019 6:23 pm

Under-construction home in west Edmonton goes up in flames

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Raw video of a home on Eifert Crescent in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Edgemont burning to the ground.

An under-construction home went up in flames Sunday afternoon in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Edgemont.

The fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. on Eifert Crescent, and thick, black smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.

Firefighters responded from Station 19 — the closest fire hall, located six kilometres away in Callingwood — as well from Station 24 in Terwillegar and Station 29 in Lewis Farms.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews arrived on scene within six minutes to a fully involved fire at a home under construction.

The two-story attached home, which appeared to have been framed but did not yet have shingles or windows, was quickly consumed by flames.

The house collapsed in on itself within a few minutes as crews arrived.

Between 25 and 30 firefighters were on scene, and the fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, and fire investigators were called in to determine what sparked the blaze.

A home being built on Eifert Crescent in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Edgemont burned to the ground on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Julien Fournier, Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

