Under-construction home in west Edmonton goes up in flames

An under-construction home went up in flames Sunday afternoon in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Edgemont.

The fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. on Eifert Crescent, and thick, black smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.

Firefighters responded from Station 19 — the closest fire hall, located six kilometres away in Callingwood — as well from Station 24 in Terwillegar and Station 29 in Lewis Farms.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews arrived on scene within six minutes to a fully involved fire at a home under construction.

The two-story attached home, which appeared to have been framed but did not yet have shingles or windows, was quickly consumed by flames.

The house collapsed in on itself within a few minutes as crews arrived.

Between 25 and 30 firefighters were on scene, and the fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, and fire investigators were called in to determine what sparked the blaze.