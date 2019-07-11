Homeowner safe after fire breaks out at south Edmonton residence

A homeowner was able to make it out of their residence safely after a fire broke out at a south Edmonton home late Wednesday night.

According to fire officials, the blaze happened at a house in the area of 36 Avenue and 51 Street in the Hillview neighbourhood.

Fire crews arrived to find black smoke coming from the two-storey home, district Chief Todd Weiss with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

“The fire started in the living room, and it spread into the kitchen, and there was a bit of smoke damage throughout the rest of the house,” Weiss said.

“There was one person home at the time, and they got out safe and healthy.”

Fire crews remained at the scene at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigating the cause of the blaze. The cost of the damage is not known.