Investigators looking into cause of fire in northwest Edmonton

Edmonton fire crews were called to a house on 89 Street and 124 Avenue on Sunday just after 6 a.m. and are now investigating the cause of the blaze.

No one was at home at the time of the fire but officials say it appears it may have been intentionally set.

It took about two hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Edmonton Police Service investigators are assisting in the case.