2 killed in northern Alberta house fire believed to be man and child

The small Alberta community of Plamondon is shaken and grieving after a man and a child died in a fire early Saturday morning.

Lac La Biche RCMP and the Plamondon Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the hamlet at 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, the home was destroyed by flames.

A woman was airlifted to hospital. Two other people were found dead inside, RCMP said.

The two victims are believed to be “an adult male and a child,” RCMP said in a news release.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP continue to investigate.

RCMP described the fire as a tragic incident and said no further information would be released by police at this point “out of respect for the privacy of the family involved.”

No other homes were affected by the fire.

Plamondon is a hamlet about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. Census numbers from Statistics Canada showed about 350 people living there in 2016.