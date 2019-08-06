Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern Alberta

Parts of southern Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:36 p.m., Environment Canada issued a warning for parts of Rocky View County and said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

“This thunderstorm is located five kilometres southwest of Cochrane and is moving to the southeast at 40 km/h.” the weather agency said.

READ MORE: Grapefruit-sized hail hammered Spruce Grove as thunderstorm swept across Edmonton region Friday

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of weather in central and northern Alberta in August 2019.

Several other areas in the southern half of the province were under a severe thunderstorm watch as of 4 p.m.

At around 4:15 p.m., Environment Canada said Calgary was under a severe thunderstorm warning, adding that the southern part of the city would be mainly affected. The agency said the storm was 15 km north of Priddis, moving to the southeast at 40 km/h.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.