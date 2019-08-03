Edmonton weather
August 3, 2019 4:47 pm

Grapefruit-sized hail hammered Spruce Grove as thunderstorm swept across Edmonton region Friday

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Hail pelted the Edmonton region on Friday night as a storm system moved through the area.

Baseballs, golf balls and coins are usually used to describe the size of hail, but the severe thunderstorm that swept across the Edmonton region during the Friday supper hour dropped ice balls as big as grapefruit in some areas.

Environment Canada said the largest hail was reported west of the city in Spruce Grove, where teacup- to grapefruit-sized hail measuring 80 to 102 millimetres (three to four inches) was reported.

WATCH: Heavy hail and rain was seen throughout Edmonton and surrounding areas on Friday night.

A hot and humid airmass produced severe thunderstorms across central and northern Alberta on Friday. There were even tornado watches in place for the Edmonton region in the late afternoon and early evening due to the turbulent weather.

READ MORE: Edmonton and surrounding areas hammered by hail Friday night

The storm formed off the foothills, moving northeast from the Drayton Valley area through Parkland County and across the city of Edmonton, dropping heavy rain and jagged hailstones.

Environment Canada said strong wind gusts of 74 to 90 kilometres per hour were recorded west and northwest of Edmonton, and as much as 30 millimetres of rain was recorded north of Athabasca.

Below is Environment Canada’s list of severe hail reports:

  • Teacup- to grapefruit-sized hail (80-102 mm) in Spruce Grove
  • Teacup-sized hail (80 mm) just north of Drayton Valley
  • Baseball-sized hail (70 mm) in Stony Plain
  • Golf ball- to baseball-sized hail (45-70 mm) in Edmonton
  • Hen egg-sized hail (50 mm) in Drayton Valley
  • Hen egg-sized hail just southeast of Wabamun
  • Golf ball-sized hail (45 mm) in Island Lake
  • Golf ball-sized hail in Kavanagh
  • Golf ball-sized hail in Josephburg
  • Walnut-sized hail (38 mm) in Spring Lake
  • Loonie-sized hail (26 mm) just north of Athabasca
  • Loonie-sized hail in Devon

GALLERY: Photos of hail that fell across the Edmonton region on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Spruce Grove hail social size for web

Large hail fell in the Edmonon region on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Global News
Shawn Petty Spruce Grove 2

Large hail fell in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Courtesy: Shawn Petty
Melissa Hannan cropped

Hail in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Courtesy: Melissa Hannan
Steve Fitzjohn hailstone laurier heights Aug 2 2019

Hail in Edmonton’s Laurier Heights neighbourhood on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Courtesy: Steve Fitzjohn
Shawn Petty Spruce Grove 1

Large hail fell in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Courtesy: Shawn Petty
Shawn Petty Spruce Grove 3

Large hail fell in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Courtesy: Shawn Petty
DowntownEdmontonHailRESIZED

A photo of hail that fell in downtown Edmonton on Friday evening.

COURTESY: Corey Conroy
TripleHailAlbertaFridayRESIZED

A photo of hail that fell in the Edmonton area on Friday evening.

COURTESY: Roger Serediak
WestEdmHail2resized

A photo of hail that fell in west Edmonton on Friday evening.

COURTESY: Julie Santrock
WestEdmHail1RESIZED

A photo of hail that fell in west Edmonton on Friday evening.

COURTESY: Julie Santrock
SpruceGroveHailRESIZED

A photo of some hail that fell in Spruce Grove, Alta., shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Courtesy: Kirk Bartko

