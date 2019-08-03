Grapefruit-sized hail hammered Spruce Grove as thunderstorm swept across Edmonton region Friday

Baseballs, golf balls and coins are usually used to describe the size of hail, but the severe thunderstorm that swept across the Edmonton region during the Friday supper hour dropped ice balls as big as grapefruit in some areas.

Environment Canada said the largest hail was reported west of the city in Spruce Grove, where teacup- to grapefruit-sized hail measuring 80 to 102 millimetres (three to four inches) was reported.

A hot and humid airmass produced severe thunderstorms across central and northern Alberta on Friday. There were even tornado watches in place for the Edmonton region in the late afternoon and early evening due to the turbulent weather.

The storm formed off the foothills, moving northeast from the Drayton Valley area through Parkland County and across the city of Edmonton, dropping heavy rain and jagged hailstones.

Environment Canada said strong wind gusts of 74 to 90 kilometres per hour were recorded west and northwest of Edmonton, and as much as 30 millimetres of rain was recorded north of Athabasca.

Below is Environment Canada’s list of severe hail reports:

Teacup- to grapefruit-sized hail (80-102 mm) in Spruce Grove

Teacup-sized hail (80 mm) just north of Drayton Valley

Baseball-sized hail (70 mm) in Stony Plain

Golf ball- to baseball-sized hail (45-70 mm) in Edmonton

Hen egg-sized hail (50 mm) in Drayton Valley

Hen egg-sized hail just southeast of Wabamun

Golf ball-sized hail (45 mm) in Island Lake

Golf ball-sized hail in Kavanagh

Golf ball-sized hail in Josephburg

Walnut-sized hail (38 mm) in Spring Lake

Loonie-sized hail (26 mm) just north of Athabasca

Loonie-sized hail in Devon

