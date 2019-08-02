Severe thunderstorm warning issued for County of Warner in southern Alberta

Parts of the County of Warner were under a severe thunderstorm warning as of 3 p.m. on Friday as Environment Canada warned people in those areas to be prepared for the possibility of some turbulent weather.

“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and pea- to dime-sized hail,” the weather agency said on its website shortly before 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Environment and Climate Change Canada releases more details about Wednesday’s wild weather in Alberta

Watch below: (From July 31, 2019) Just after Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake, a funnel cloud formation was spotted from the south side of Sylvan Lake at 9 p.m. Courtesy: Clayton Beniuk and Sean Schofer.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

Watch below: (From Aug. 1, 2019) The Big Valley Jamboree gets underway on Thursday. Fletcher Kent looks at how the festival is happening during a rainy summer in Alberta.