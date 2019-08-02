Weather
August 2, 2019 5:14 pm
Updated: August 2, 2019 5:15 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for County of Warner in southern Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

A view of Highway 4, north of Township Road 64, near Stirling, Alta., at 2:41 p.m. MT on Aug. 2, 2019.

CREDIT: https://511.alberta.ca
A A

Parts of the County of Warner were under a severe thunderstorm warning as of 3 p.m. on Friday as Environment Canada warned people in those areas to be prepared for the possibility of some turbulent weather.

“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and pea- to dime-sized hail,” the weather agency said on its website shortly before 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Environment and Climate Change Canada releases more details about Wednesday’s wild weather in Alberta

Watch below: (From July 31, 2019) Just after Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake, a funnel cloud formation was spotted from the south side of Sylvan Lake at 9 p.m. Courtesy: Clayton Beniuk and Sean Schofer.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

Watch below: (From Aug. 1, 2019) The Big Valley Jamboree gets underway on Thursday. Fletcher Kent looks at how the festival is happening during a rainy summer in Alberta.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
County of Warner
Environment Canada
Hail
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
summer weather
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.