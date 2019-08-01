Environment and Climate Change Canada releases more details about Wednesday’s wild weather in Alberta

Environment Canada has released some details about the severe weather that hit parts of Alberta on the last day of July.

An unstable air mass created widespread severe thunderstorm watches, warnings and a tornado warning too.

Just after Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake, a funnel cloud formation was spotted from the south side of Sylvan Lake at 9 p.m. Courtesy: Clayton Beniuk and Sean Schofer.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are investigating a funnel cloud with a possible tornado that was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, northwest of Markerville.

A tornado warning for Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House has been issued. pic.twitter.com/fwHuG4oMAi — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) August 1, 2019

The storms also produced hail which ranged from loonie- to golf ball-sized.

At 4:15 p.m., the south point of Black Diamond received hail that was 28 millimetres in diameter. At 5:20 p.m., Okotoks had similarly-sized hail, as did the area south of Benalto at 8:46 p.m. Sylvan Lake had hail 45mm in diameter at 9:03 p.m. An area south of Eckville had hail which reached 38 mm in size at 7:50 p.m.. At 5:47 p.m., the area northeast of Edson had hail that was 26 mm in size.

On top of the hail and potential tornado, significant rainfall was also recorded (within 24 hours) for a number of regions.

Camrose came in with 42 mm, Fort Assiniboine had 28 mm, Dapp and Barrhead had 24 mm and the Edmonton International Airport registered 14 mm.

Environment Canada says to report severe weather, including storm photos, the hashtag #abstorm can be used on Twitter, or emails can be sent to abstorm@canada.ca.