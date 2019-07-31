Tornado warning issued for Red Deer County

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House on Wednesday night.

At 8:45 p.m., Environment Canada said a severe thunderstorm about 15 kilometres northwest of Markerville could turn into a tornado.

The agency said the storm was heading northeast at 20 kilometres an hour, with Sylvan Lake, Evarts and Kuusamo in its path.

Environment Canada said damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall were possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the agency said in the alert.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.