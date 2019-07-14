Tornado warning issued after funnel cloud spotted in Crossfield

A funnel cloud was spotted near Crossfield, Alta., on Sunday, prompting an emergency alert and tornado warning for Mountain View County and Rocky View County.

The tornado warning was issued at around 2:15 p.m. and covered Mountain View County near Carstairs and Stirlingville and Rocky View County near Airdrie and Crossfield.

The alert said the tornado was near Crossfield moving east.

Environment Canada said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the agency said.

