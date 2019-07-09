Researchers looking into whether Alberta’s wild weekend weather may have resulted in tornado: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has released some data related to storm activity in Alberta over the weekend.

The weather agency said the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre is investigating a possible tornado, roughly 18 kilometres west of Lomond, Alta.

READ MORE: Alberta has recorded 5 confirmed tornadoes in 2019 season so far

Environment Canada said the occurence was on July 7 at 5:27 p.m. The weather agency is asking for anyone with information regarding this possible tornado to contact them.

READ MORE: Tornado warning issued for Vulcan County downgraded to thunderstorm warning

Environment Canada said that hail, up to 5.5 centimetres (hen-egg sized) in size, was reported 10 km southeast of Nanton. Meanwhile, 4.5 cm (golf-ball sized) sized hail was reported 15 km northeast of Champion and 3.3 cm (walnut-sized) hail was reported 5 km west of Vulcan.

Strong winds were also recorded in Alberta. Travers hit 87 km/h and Priddis reached 80 km/h.

READ MORE: Funnel cloud advisories, severe thunderstorm warnings lifted across Alberta