July 7, 2019 7:46 pm

Tornado warning issued for Vulcan County

By Online Journalist  Global News

A tornado warning was issued for Vulcan County on Sunday.

Courtesy: Environment Canada
At 5:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued the emergency alert for Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan.

The agency said a “rotating severe thunderstorm” that might produce a tornado was 15 kilometres west of Lomond and was moving east at 35 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada said to seek shelter immediately if you are in those areas.

