Tornado warning issued for Vulcan County

A tornado warning was issued for Vulcan County on Sunday.

At 5:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued the emergency alert for Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan.

The agency said a “rotating severe thunderstorm” that might produce a tornado was 15 kilometres west of Lomond and was moving east at 35 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada said to seek shelter immediately if you are in those areas.

Stay up to date on conditions with Environment Canada.