Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary, parts of southwestern Alberta

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary and surrounding areas on Saturday.

By 5 p.m., Environment Canada said the following spots were under the warning:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre

Nordegg and Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Okotoks, High River and Claresholm

Rocky Mountain House and Caroline

A warning for Kananaskis and Canmore ended just after 5 p.m.

Calgary’s warning was in effect from 4:45 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

The agency’s meteorologists said the storm could produce very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorm was near Priddis, moving to the northeast at 35 kilometres per hour, Environment Canada said.

Monitor the latest weather conditions and alerts with Environment Canada.