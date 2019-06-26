Alberta has recorded 5 confirmed tornadoes in 2019 season so far

So far, 2019 has had five verified tornado reports in the province.

During the second half of June, Environment Canada received several reports of tornadoes in Alberta.

Conditions were favourable during this time and have lead to reports of landspout tornadoes across the province.

“Landspouts are short lived and not capable of becoming as strong as a supercell tornado,” said Blaine Lowry, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Most recently, there was a report of one on June 26 at around 12:30 p.m. It was observed near Millet, Alta. The report says a dust cloud was observed at the base of the funnel. There was no reported damage from this event so it has been given a preliminary rating of EF0.

“A tornado is ranked on the scale based on the damage it incurs,” said Lowry.

A day earlier, two kilometers south of Sexsmith, a number of reports and photos were received of a funnel cloud with debris at its base. With no reports of damage, this tornado too was given a preliminary rating of EF0.

Two more tornadoes, one on June 23 north of Fort Macleod, and the other on June 14 near Seven Persons, were also given preliminary ratings of EF0.

The fifth was on April 24 near Peers, Alta.

Environment Canada is looking for pictures or damage reports from these events, and should you have any they ask you contact them at 1-800-239-0484.

