Possible tornado in central Alberta elicits call for photos

It’s believed a tornado touched down west of Edmonton on Wednesday and meteorologists have put out the call for photos.

Environment Canada said a probable landspout tornado was reported about seven kilometres north of Peers, Alta., at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness reported the tornado caused damage to a property, knocking down about 30 metres of fencing and tossing two sheds, the federal weather agency said in an online weather summary Thursday afternoon.

It’s believed the landspout tornado was generated by a weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, Environment Canada said.

“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances,” the summary read.

"Probable" tornado reported 7km north of Peers, Alberta Wednesday, east of Edson. Damage reported to sheds and fence on private property. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/odvD52Aib8 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) April 25, 2019

Peers is located about 175 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Anyone who may have captured photos of the landspout tornado or damage is asked to contact Environment Canada by phone at 1-800-239-0484 or email.

