Funnel clouds possible in central Alberta on Monday, severe thunderstorm watches issued in south
As a prolonged stretch of gloomy weather continues for much of central and southern Alberta, Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for areas south of Edmonton on Monday to warn of the potential of funnel clouds appearing.
“Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds today,” the weather agency said on its website. “These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly-growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.”
Environment Canada said weak rotation is usually not a hazard near the ground but that it has the potential to intensify and become a landspout tornado.
“Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous,” the weather agency said. “They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.”
READ MORE: Man captures video of waterspout on Cold Lake, tornado warning lifted in northern Alberta
Watch below: (From June 28, 2019) A man says he captured footage of what appears to be a waterspout on Cold Lake on Friday night as a tornado warning was in effect for parts of northern Alberta.
At 4:18 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Yellowhead County, Woodlands County and the M.D. of Greenview.
“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said of the storm.
“This storm is located 30 kilometres south of Fox Creek and is moving southeast at 20 km/h.”
Severe thunderstorm watches issued in southern Alberta
As of 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon, most parts of southern Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch.
“Thunderstorms have begun to develop this afternoon along the foothills and eastward along a cold front,” Environment Canada said. “These thunderstorms will move eastward throughout the afternoon and evening.”
For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.
Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.
Overland flooding reported in Yellowhead County
Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, the Alberta Emergency Management Agency issued an overland flooding alert on behalf of Yellowhead County.
“Heavy rain has caused overland flooding in the Niton Junction and Carrot Creek areas of Yellowhead County,” the alert said. “Some roads may be dangerous or impassable.”
The alert warned of dangerous driving conditions on:
- Township Road 532 west of Range Road 125
- Old Carrot Creek Highway between Range Road 140 and Range Road 141
- Range Road 135 north of Township Road 540
- Niton North Road south of Township Road 542
- Niton North Road south of the railway crossing
- Township Road 542 west of Niton North Road
- Range Road 135 south of Township Road 534
For more information, click here.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.