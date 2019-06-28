Environment Canada issues tornado warning for parts of northern Alberta

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning in northern Alberta for Improvement District 349, including the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range, and Lac La Biche County near Lakeland Provincial Park and Recreation Area.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado,” the weather agency said. “Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

An emergency alert was issued for Lac La Biche County in northern Alberta late Friday afternoon as Environment Canada warned of a “possible tornado” in the area.

TORNADO WARNING ISSUED. Storm is located 45km east of Lac La Biche and is moving NE at 25km/h.

“At 5:35 p.m., a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado is located 40 kilometres east of Lac La Biche, moving northeast at 20 km/h,” the weather agency said. “Communities in the path include the Lakeland Provincial Recreation Area.

“Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure. Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine.”

At 5:55 p.m., Environment Canada issued an update and said that the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range was also in the path of the possible tornado.

Possible Tornado Alert Jun28 538PM Take necessary precautions. Lac La Biche County

