‘This is a tornado-prone part of the world’: Alberta sees busiest season in 2 decades

It’s been a busy summer season for Alberta-based meteorologists.

“We’ve recorded 21 tornadoes so far this year, which is the most we’ve had in a season since 1989,” said Kyle Fougère, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Each year, the province sees an average of 15 confirmed twisters, but over the past decade, there have been significantly fewer, with Alberta averaging just seven per year.

Although there are several ongoing investigations, all of the 2019 storms have been categorized as EF0 to EF1.

Though they land on the lower side of the scale, new drone footage taken near Hanmore Lake shows the sheer power of lower-rated tornado.

Back in Alberta (again) for a @westernuNTP damage survey. Specifically looking at crop damage in Thorsby and Waskatena, and damage to a campground in Hanmore Lake. #abwx #abntp pic.twitter.com/3c1vNEyKkk — Connell Miller (@ConnellMiller) July 26, 2019

The twister last Wednesday snapped hundreds of trees, and tossed a recreational vehicle 19 meters, according to meteorologists with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“We’ve seen a lot of devastation in the campground areas this year,” said Fougère.

Large trees falling near tents and RVs have been the main concern. Fougère hopes those with camping plans this summer take note of his safety tips.

Having an emergency plan, like knowing to exit an RV and find sturdier shelter, is critical, according to Fougère.

“Try to get to the nearest sound structure and find an interior room in that building,” said Fougère.

Fleeing to a car is also not the safest bet.

“If they find themselves in a situation where the tornado is very close to them, they should just get out, park the car and find a low-laying area such as a ditch,” said Fougère.

After investigating the Meadow Lake, Sask., storm in late June, Fougère says quick thinking by campers who fled into nearby cooking shelters saved lives.

“The fact that no one was killed is remarkable,” said Fougère.

There were so many trees that were down on campers and next to tents,” the meteorologist continued. “And really just total destruction in the treed area in that campground.”

And though it may be tempting to turn off the phone and enjoy the great outdoors, having access to emergency alerts could save lives.

“It’s important when your’re travelling to know what to do if a tornado were to occur or if Environment and Climate Change Canada were to issue a warning,” said Fougère.