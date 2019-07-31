Heat warnings, severe thunderstorm watches in effect in parts of Alberta

Extreme heat in the southeast and a possibility of thunderstorms in the west: that’s the weather picture in Alberta on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm watches

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of west-central Alberta on Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued for parts of the province, including Nordegg and Rocky Mountain House and spanning as far south as Airdrie.

Conditions are favourable for the development of storms that could produce strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain, according to Environment Canada. The storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and stick around through the evening.

“Storms that initiate off the foothills and move east have the potential to produce two- to four-centimetre hail, heavy rain and wind gusts near 90 km/h,” Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

The severe thunderstorm watches are expected to expand toward the east as the day goes on.

For a full list of affected areas, visit Environment Canada’s website.

Heat warnings

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southeastern Alberta on Thursday morning.

Temperatures over the next three days are expected to reach as high as 32 C during the day and not drop below 14 C to 16 C overnight in parts of southeastern Alberta, according to the weather agency.

People in the area should consider rescheduling outdoor activities for cooler hours of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water, Environment Canada recommends.

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures are expected to cause an increased risk of heat illnesses, such as heatstroke or heat exhaustion.

Air quality advisory

An air quality advisory also remained in place Wednesday for the far northwestern part of the province. Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in the area.

The advisory encompassed High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion and Mackenzie Highway.

