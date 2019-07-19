Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Edmonton area Friday afternoon

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind and major hail could hit Edmonton on Friday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

“Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the weather agency said.

As of 2:10 p.m., the weather agency said its meteorologists were tracking the storm cell. At that time, it was located north of Edmonton and was moving south east at 20 km/h.

Parkland County near Spruce Grove and Stony Plain, Sturgeon County near Morinville, Volmer and Big Lake and the City of Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park were all under the warning at that time.

At around 2:40 p.m., the area of Wabasca, Peerless Lake, Gift Lake and Cadotte Lake in northern Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning as well.

Much of central and north-central Alberta was under a severe thunderstorm watch at that time as well.

“Nickel-sized hail has been reported with this storm over north Edmonton,” the agency said.

Heavy rain is also possible and Environment Canada reminded residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

