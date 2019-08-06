Saskatchewan Roughriders’ QB Cody Fajardo named a CFL Top Performer for Week 8
A Saskatchewan Roughrider has been recognized as a CFL Top Performer for a third straight week.
Riders’ quarterback Cody Fajardo placed third in CFL Top Performer voting in Week 8 after another big game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.
In the 24-19 win, Fajardo completed 25-of-31 passes for 313 yards and ran in for the winning touchdown.
It’s the third time this season he’s reached the 300-yard mark.
In seven games this season, Fajardo has thrown for 1,705 yards and has seven touchdowns.
This is Fajardo’s second time being named a CFL Top Performer this season.
Roughrider running back William Powell was recognized with the honour in Week 7.
