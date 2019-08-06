Saskatchewan Roughriders
August 6, 2019 2:30 pm

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ QB Cody Fajardo named a CFL Top Performer for Week 8

By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo unloads the ball under pressure during first half CFL action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Aug. 1.

Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press
A A

A Saskatchewan Roughrider has been recognized as a CFL Top Performer for a third straight week.

Riders’ quarterback Cody Fajardo placed third in CFL Top Performer voting in Week 8 after another big game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.

READ MORE: Roughriders score last-minute touchdown to beat Tiger-Cats

In the 24-19 win, Fajardo completed 25-of-31 passes for 313 yards and ran in for the winning touchdown.

It’s the third time this season he’s reached the 300-yard mark.

In seven games this season, Fajardo has thrown for 1,705 yards and has seven touchdowns.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders William Powell named CFL top performer for Week 7

This is Fajardo’s second time being named a CFL Top Performer this season.

Roughrider running back William Powell was recognized with the honour in Week 7.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Football League
CFL
CFL Top Performer
Cody Fajardo
Hamilton Tiger Cats
Regina Sports
Riders
Roughriders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Saskatoon Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.