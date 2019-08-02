Roughriders score last-minute touchdown to beat Tiger-Cats

The suddenly injury-riddled Hamilton Tiger-Cats lost a heartbreaker Thursday night in Regina.

Roughriders QB Cody Fajardo ran for a five-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lead Saskatchewan (4-3) to a 24-19 victory over the Ticats.

The loss drops Hamilton to 5-2 on the season.

Dane Evans, making his first start in 2019 after starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week, struggled early before he and the Cats’ offence found a rhythym in the third quarter.

Evans threw his only touchdown of the game with seven seconds remaining in the third quarter when he rifled a 13-yard pass into the hands of running back Anthony Coombs, who managed to stay in bounds and give Hamilton a 16-13 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Lirim Hajrullahu booted four field goals for Hamilton (22, 29, 48 and 48 yards) while Evans finished with 196 passing yards (19-of-29) with one TD and one interception, and led all Ticats rushers with 35 yards on four carries.

Fajardo completed 25 of his 31 pass attempts for 313 yards and ran the ball nine times for 56 yards and the game-winning TD while Riders running back William Powell had 15 carries for 51 yards and a major.

Defensively, Hamilton’s Nick Shortill made a game-high nine tackles as he subbed in for the suspended Simoni Lawrence.

The Ticats also played without injured starters Brandon Banks, Adrian Tracy and lost running back Maleek Irons early in the game to an undisclosed injury.

Hamilton next plays August 10 when they host the B.C. Lions (1-6) at Tim Hortons Field.