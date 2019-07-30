Saskatchewan Roughriders William Powell named CFL top performer for Week 7

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ running back William Powell has been recognized as a CFL top performer for Week 7.

Powell ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the Riders 45-18 win over the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Powell scores three touchdowns as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

In his first season with the Roughriders, Powell has rushed for 469 yards on 92 carries and has six touchdowns.

The Texas native signed with the Roughriders in the off-season after spending the past three years with the Ottawa Redblacks.

READ MORE: Cody Fajardo effective as Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback

Powell has rushed for 3,304 yards with 19 touchdowns in 41 career games.