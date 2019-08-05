Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of northern Alberta

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Monday afternoon as Environment Canada said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

The weather agency issued the warnings to parts of Athabasca County and the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River shortly after 3:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is up for Athabasca Co. near Athabasca and Island Lake, Athabasca Co. near Rochester Colinton and Meanook,

M.D. of Lesser Slave River near Chisholm and Cross Lake. Up to nickle sized hail possible #abstorm pic.twitter.com/LF6WPa8p0K — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) August 5, 2019

“This severe thunderstorm is located 15 kilometres east of Flatbush and is moving southeast at 50 km/h,” Environment Canada said.

Other parts of central and northern Alberta, including the Edmonton region, were under a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday afternoon.

