Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of northern Alberta
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Monday afternoon as Environment Canada said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”
The weather agency issued the warnings to parts of Athabasca County and the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River shortly after 3:30 p.m.
“This severe thunderstorm is located 15 kilometres east of Flatbush and is moving southeast at 50 km/h,” Environment Canada said.
Other parts of central and northern Alberta, including the Edmonton region, were under a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday afternoon.
