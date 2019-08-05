Weather
August 5, 2019 6:08 pm
Updated: August 5, 2019 6:24 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of northern Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta on Monday afternoon as Environment Canada said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

The weather agency issued the warnings to parts of Athabasca County and the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River shortly after 3:30 p.m.

“This severe thunderstorm is located 15 kilometres east of Flatbush and is moving southeast at 50 km/h,” Environment Canada said.

Other parts of central and northern Alberta, including the Edmonton region, were under a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday afternoon.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

