Family of Grimsby man found dead in Lake Ontario launches GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page has been launched after a Grimsby man was found dead in Lake Ontario.

The body of 46-year-old David Martens was discovered during the afternoon of Aug. 1 at Sandy Cove Drive in Lincoln after he was reported missing on July 27.

The GoFundMe page describes Martens as “an amazing, fun-loving person” who was a “loving husband” to his wife Nicole and “caring father” to his children, 17-year-old Katie, 9-year-old Leom, and 7-year-old Declan.

As of Monday afternoon, $6,665 of the $10,000 goal has been raised to help Martens’ family, his kids’ education, and other needs.

Niagara Regional Police say the father of three was last seen at the Beacon Harbourside kayak rental area along Lake Ontario in Jordan Harbour.

Police say the circumstances around Martens’ death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.