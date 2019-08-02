Body of missing Grimsby man found in Lake Ontario: police

Police have confirmed that a body found Thursday night in Lake Ontario is that of a missing Grimsby man.

David Martens, 46, was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Beacon Harbourside kayak rental area along Lake Ontario in Jordan Harbour.

Niagara regional police (NRPS) confirm that their marine unit found the body around 4:30 p.m. at Sandy Cove Drive in Lincoln.

READ MORE: Missing Grimsby man thought to have rented kayak or paddleboard in Jordan Harbour

Confirmation came Friday afternoon from forensic services that the body was that of Martens.

Police say the circumstances around Martens’ death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Detectives from Niagara police’s Grimsby office were able to track Martens’ last known whereabouts to the area of Beacon Harbour and a kayak rental area, where they believe he may have rented a watercraft.

The search for Martens lasted days and involved the NRPS marine underwater search and recovery unit, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard, which dispatched vessels, planes, helicopters and underwater sonar.