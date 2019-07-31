Missing Grimsby man thought to have rented kayak or paddleboard in Jordan Harbour

The search continues for a 46-year-old Grimsby man who has been missing since Saturday.

Niagara Regional Police say David Martens was last seen at about 3 p.m. on July 27 at the Beacon Harbourside kayak rental area along Lake Ontario in Jordan Harbour.

Missing Persons – Missing 46 year old Male – Assistance Requested – Update 1 https://t.co/97NL9285zC pic.twitter.com/F7ZMHEevUB — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) July 31, 2019

Martens’ vehicle has been found at the Beacon Harbourside and investigators think he may have rented a kayak or paddleboard.

READ MORE: Ontario government announces plan to rebuild Grimsby hospital

Police say they have been conducting water and shoreline searches in conjunction with the Canadian Coast Guard.

They add that the search has included the use of vessels, planes, helicopters and underwater sonar.

READ MORE: Grimsby marine rescue group hopes to be left ‘high and dry’

People along the Lake Ontario shoreline in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are being asked to report unoccupied kayaks or paddleboards. Police say currents and wave action have been northernly since Martens went missing.