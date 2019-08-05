Saskatoon man arrested for indecent exposure, tasered twice: police

A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly exposed himself to a number of people in a downtown parking garage in the 100 block of 1st Avenue, according to police.

Saskatoon police say he was “highly intoxicated” during the incident, which took place at about 2:40 p.m.

Police say they responded to the call and found the man, naked, in the garage. He climbed into a small space near the stairwell to confine himself.

He was behaving erratically, according to police, and had several syringes in his hands while making motions at himself and officers.

Police say they then tasered the man out of concern for the safety of themselves and others. The man refused to drop the needles and police tasered him again.

He then complied and officers were able to arrest him and take him into custody. Medavie Health Services transported him to the hospital to treat minor injuries suffered due to being tasered and his high level of intoxication.

He was then transported to detention.

The man is facing three charges: indecent exposure, breach of probation, and an outstanding warrant for breach of probation.

He will appear before a justice of the peace Monday afternoon.