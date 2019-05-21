Man arrested in public park in Regina charged with indecent exposure

A Regina man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a number of people on Sunday, May 19.

Regina police said they were dispatched to a park in the 1100 block of 14th Avenue at about 6 p.m. for a report of a man exposing himself to people in the park.

READ MORE: 26-year-old Regina man charged after performing indecent act

There were about 20 people in the park, who police said were mostly children and parents. Witnesses pointed out the man who was allegedly exposing himself to them and officers arrested the suspect.

Trent William Elek, 41, was later charged with two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age and an indecent act.

He was also charged with two counts of breach of probation.

Elek made his first court appearance on the charges on the morning of May 21, 2019.