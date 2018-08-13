Crime
August 13, 2018 7:35 pm

26-year-old Regina man charged after performing indecent act

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina Police were called to the east side of Victoria Park on the 1900 block of Scarth Street last Wednesday (Aug. 8).

File / Global News
A A

Regina Police were called to the east side of Victoria Park on the 1900 block of Scarth Street on August 8 for reports of a man performing sexual acts.

According to police a lone male was masturbating in a vehicle, exposing himself to a 26-year-old and 22-year-old female who were walking by.

Following and investigation, officers charged 26-year-old Christopher Jacob Boerma of Regina, with an indecent act and three counts of failing to comply.

Boerma made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court August 13.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Indecent Act
Regina man
Regina Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News