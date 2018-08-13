26-year-old Regina man charged after performing indecent act

Regina Police were called to the east side of Victoria Park on the 1900 block of Scarth Street on August 8 for reports of a man performing sexual acts.

According to police a lone male was masturbating in a vehicle, exposing himself to a 26-year-old and 22-year-old female who were walking by.

Following and investigation, officers charged 26-year-old Christopher Jacob Boerma of Regina, with an indecent act and three counts of failing to comply.

Boerma made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court August 13.