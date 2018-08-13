26-year-old Regina man charged after performing indecent act
A A
Regina Police were called to the east side of Victoria Park on the 1900 block of Scarth Street on August 8 for reports of a man performing sexual acts.
According to police a lone male was masturbating in a vehicle, exposing himself to a 26-year-old and 22-year-old female who were walking by.
Following and investigation, officers charged 26-year-old Christopher Jacob Boerma of Regina, with an indecent act and three counts of failing to comply.
Boerma made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court August 13.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.