Airdrie RCMP seeking suspect after 4 cases of alleged indecent exposure involving teen girls

Airdrie RCMP are investigating four alleged incidents of indecent exposure that they believe involve the same man.

Police say the suspect approached girls between 14 and 16 years old and exposed his genitals to them. Police believe they are random incidents, all occurring in the southwest of the city when the victims were walking alone.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man between 30 and 40 years old who stands around six feet tall and has a slim to average build, reddish or dirty blond hair with bald spots and a “scruffy” beard. RCMP say the man wears sunglasses and casual clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents or the identity of the man to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.

