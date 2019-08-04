Man seriously injured following early morning shooting on The Bridle Path

One man is in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning shooting on the Bridle Path on Sunday.

Toronto police responded to a call for gunshots at 6 a.m. at a home on the Bridle Path near Bayview Ave. and York Mills Rd.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found one male with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to hospital with injuries that emergency services described to Global News as life-threatening.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the shooting took place outside, and there was a crowd of 20 to 30 people in the area at the time.

No arrests have been made, and no other information has been provided on the victim or suspects at this time.

Toronto police are on scene, investigating and urging anyone with information to contact police.