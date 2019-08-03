2 injured after daylight shooting near Dufferin and Lawrence, police say

Toronto police say two people have been injured after a daylight shooting near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue.
Police said they were called to the area just before 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers located a male victim at Dufferin and Glen Long Avenue, south of Lawrence. A second victim, also a male, was located nearby.
READ MORE: Father dead, son injured after confronting thieves in Brampton: Peel police
Both victims were conscious and breathing and had to be transported to hospital, police said.
There is no word on any arrests in the incident.
Police have also not released any suspect descriptions.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.