August 3, 2019 4:04 pm
Updated: August 3, 2019 4:11 pm

2 injured after daylight shooting near Dufferin and Lawrence, police say

There is no word on the victims' ages.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say two people have been injured after a daylight shooting near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area just before 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers located a male victim at Dufferin and Glen Long Avenue, south of Lawrence. A second victim, also a male, was located nearby.

Both victims were conscious and breathing and had to be transported to hospital, police said.

There is no word on any arrests in the incident.

Police have also not released any suspect descriptions.

