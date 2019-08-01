Toronto police release security video of multiple shootings in North York neighbourhood

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in seven shooting investigations in the Lawrence Heights area.

Police have released photos and surveillance video of the incidents, which took place in the North York neighbourhood between July 15 and July 30.

The extent of injuries as a result of the shootings has yet to be confirmed by police.

Authorities said they responded to a report of gunshots on 36 Pengarth Ct. shortly before 5 p.m. on July 15.

Police allege a group of people were sitting outside near a parking lot when a silver SUV reportedly entered the lot, drove in circles, then parked.

According to police, two men exited the vehicle and fired several shots towards the group before fleeing.

Police said the SUV may be an older Acura MDX with a sunroof, roof frack and silver stock rims.

In another incident on July 26, officers responded to 88 Ridgevale Dr. for a report of gunshots.

According to police, a person was walking along Ridgevale Drive when a black four-door Hyundai sedan with several people inside reportedly pulled up and shot at the individual.

In the latest call, which came in on July 30, police said a person was in their vehicle when a dark-coloured truck began tailing them.

The truck reportedly pulled up next to the person at Varna Drive and Ranee Avenue and began shooting.

Police are also investigating four more incidents and believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.