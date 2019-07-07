Man suffers leg injury following shooting in North York: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man was injured after a shooting in North York on Saturday night.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to reports of a man injured by gunshots and lying on the ground in the area of Martin Ross Avenue and Alness Street, north of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in North York, police say

According to investigators, the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were reports of two suspects seen in a black vehicle that reportedly fled the scene.

WATCH (June 2019): Dramatic footage shows Toronto police responding to shooting during NBA Finals celebration

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.