Crime
July 7, 2019 1:55 pm

Man suffers leg injury following shooting in North York: Toronto police

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a man was injured in the leg after a shooting in North York.

Andrew Collins / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a man was injured after a shooting in North York on Saturday night.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to reports of a man injured by gunshots and lying on the ground in the area of Martin Ross Avenue and Alness Street, north of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in North York, police say

According to investigators, the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were reports of two suspects seen in a black vehicle that reportedly fled the scene.

WATCH (June 2019): Dramatic footage shows Toronto police responding to shooting during NBA Finals celebration

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alness Street
Crime
Finch and Dufferin
Martin Ross and Alness
Martin Ross Avenue
North York
north york crime
North York shooting
Toronto
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
toronto police service
Toronto shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.