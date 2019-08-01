Male victim dead following overnight shooting at North York apartment: police
Toronto Police say one male is dead following an overnight shooting at a North York apartment.
Police were called to a building near Jane Street and Falstaff avenue for reports of gunshots a little after 1 a.m.
Officials found a young male suffering from a gunshot wound in a stairwell.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and there is currently no information on suspects.
