August 1, 2019 6:32 am
Updated: August 1, 2019 6:44 am

Male victim dead following overnight shooting at North York apartment: police

Toronto homicide is investigating after a shooting in a North York apartment.

Toronto Police say one male is dead following an overnight shooting at a North York apartment.

Police were called to a building near Jane Street and Falstaff avenue for reports of gunshots a little after 1 a.m.

Officials found a young male suffering from a gunshot wound in a stairwell.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and there is currently no information on suspects.

 

