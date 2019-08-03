Motorcyclist dead after collision with van in Toronto’s northwest end

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a van in the city’s northwest end Friday night, Toronto police say.

Reports of a crash near Islington Avenue and Beaumonde Heights Drive, just south of Finch Avenue, were called in to police shortly after 10:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, they transported the motorcyclist to hospital in life-threatening condition, a police spokesperson told Global News.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the motorcycle and the rear of a grey van.

Police said the driver of the van remained on scene and there is no word on any charges in connection with the incident.

The Toronto police traffic services unit and collision reconstruction unit attended the scene to investigate.

