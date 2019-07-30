Crime
July 30, 2019 6:40 am
Updated: July 30, 2019 7:12 am

Driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, storefront: Toronto police

By Web Writer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Video of the Shoppers Drug Mart cleanup after a car drove into the storefront on Tuesday. Priya Sam reports from the scene.

Toronto police say an alleged impaired driver has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian, and then crashing into a drug store downtown.

Police said they were called to Yonge and Carlton streets around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a vehicle that smashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart window.

Investigators said the driver allegedly first hit a pedestrian about a block away near Gerrard and Bay streets.

Toronto Paramedics said the pedestrian sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The driver, a man, has been arrested and found to be impaired, officers said.

Police said the driver was not injured. His identity has not yet been released.

storefront crash 1

A photo from the scene where a car crashed into a storefront downtown.

Priya Sam / Global News
storefront 2

A photo from the scene where a car crashed into a storefront downtown.

Priya Sam / Global News
storefront 4

A photo from the scene where a car crashed into a storefront downtown.

Priya Sam / Global News

