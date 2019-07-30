Driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, storefront: Toronto police
Toronto police say an alleged impaired driver has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian, and then crashing into a drug store downtown.
Police said they were called to Yonge and Carlton streets around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a vehicle that smashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart window.
Investigators said the driver allegedly first hit a pedestrian about a block away near Gerrard and Bay streets.
READ MORE: 3 men injured in stabbing, possible road rage incident: Toronto police
Toronto Paramedics said the pedestrian sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
The driver, a man, has been arrested and found to be impaired, officers said.
Police said the driver was not injured. His identity has not yet been released.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.