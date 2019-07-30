Driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, storefront: Toronto police

Toronto police say an alleged impaired driver has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian, and then crashing into a drug store downtown.

Police said they were called to Yonge and Carlton streets around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a vehicle that smashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart window.

Investigators said the driver allegedly first hit a pedestrian about a block away near Gerrard and Bay streets.

Toronto Paramedics said the pedestrian sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The driver, a man, has been arrested and found to be impaired, officers said.

Police said the driver was not injured. His identity has not yet been released.

The cleanup is underway at this Shoppers at the corner of Yonge and Carlton. Police say an alleged impaired driver smashed through the window around 12:30. They also say he hit a pedestrian nearby at Yonge and Gerrard, no word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/i70r0X3qzO — Priya Sam (@PriyaSam) July 30, 2019