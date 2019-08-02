Four people facing trafficking charges after two police raids in Napanee

Lennox and Addington County O.P.P. recently executed two search warrants at two residences on Dundas street in Napanee.

The first warrant was executed July 30 and police seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and money.

Cecil Raymond Lee, 42, and 39-year-old Crystal Lynn Laraby were arrested and have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Laraby and Lee have both been released from police custody and are set to appear in Napanee court on September 17.

READ MORE: Amherstview men arrested on drug trafficking charges: OPP

The second search warrant was executed at a downtown residence in Napanee just before 9:30 a.m.

Drugs seized included a small amount of hydromorphone and over 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Police also confiscated money, a set of brass knuckles, a long gun and bow and arrows.

Thomas Roger Breen, aged 34, and 24-year-old Brittany Leanne Baker both face two trafficking charges in relation to the hydromorphone and methamphetamine.

READ MORE: 3 men face 45 drug, weapons charges in Kingston cocaine investigation

Breen is also facing five other charges, including possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a prohibited device and carry a concealed prohibitied device.

Breen and Baker have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Napanee Ontario Court of Justice on September 10.

WATCH: (Oct. 9, 2018) Napanee OPP charge speeder after they allegedly find several kilograms of pot in vehicle