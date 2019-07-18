Amherstview men arrested on drug trafficking charges: OPP

Lennox and Addington OPP arrested two men from Amherstview for allegedly trafficking drugs.

Early Thursday morning, around 5:30 a.m., OPP executed a search warrant on Addingston Street in Amherstview.

READ MORE: Kingston man charged with sexual assault in Amherstview

Police say they found stolen property, methamphetamine, carfentanil and hydromorphone pills inside the home, with a total street value of $1,500.

A 43-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were both arrested and charged with possession of carfentanil, crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

They were also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

READ MORE: Man charged after video catches alleged shoe thief in Amherstview

The 43-year-old man was also charged with possession of a firearm and was held for a bail hearing, whereas the 48-year-old was released to appear in court on Aug. 20 to face his charges.

The 48-year-old male was released from custody on conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on August 20, 2019.

WATCH: (June 5, 2019) Ohio doctor faces 25 murder charges over painkiller overdoses