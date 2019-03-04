3 men face 45 drugs, weapons charges in Kingston cocaine investigation

Three Kingston men are charged after a six-week investigation into the cocaine trade in the city.

In January, police started “Project SPARROW” — an initiative to combat the trafficking of cocaine. The investigative team found that large quantities of cocaine were being distributed in the city, according to police.

The investigation led police in identifying two suspects. Police continued their investigation for several weeks and on Feb. 22, six search warrants were executed.

Among the items seized were about two kilograms of cocaine worth about $175,000, two cars valued at $25000, cash, firearms and prohibited weapons.

Kevin John Harpell, 25, Angus William O’Neil, 21, and Carlos Gallardo-Rodriguez, 24, are all in custody facing a total of more than 45 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons offences and possession of proceeds of crime.