2 charged after police bust illegal cannabis dispensary in Barrie

Two men have been charged after officers busted an illegal cannabis dispensary in Barrie on Wednesday, police say.

Police executed a search warrant at the illegal store on Dunlop Street and seized cannabis and related products valued at $24,730, as well as $4,333 in cash and electronics related to the business, officers add.

The store employees were both arrested and charged, police say.

READ MORE: Illegal Toronto cannabis dispensary still selling despite arrests, cement blocks

Richard Barry Hewson, 31, from Barrie, was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it, selling cannabis and possession of crime proceeds under $5,000.

Matthew Richer, 23, from Sudbury, is facing the same charges as Hewson.

“There was nobody else charged. I don’t believe there was anybody in the store at the time,” said OPP Sgt. Jason Folz.

According to Folz, the store, which has since closed down, was selling cannabis, resin, shatter and edibles.

READ MORE: 9 people charged in illegal sale of cannabis outside dispensary, Toronto police say

The search warrant was executed by the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, including members of the OPP and the Barrie Police Service.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Sept. 28.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: Optimism grows despite gap in legal and illegal pot prices